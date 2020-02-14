Man Accused of Slapping Trump-Supporting Teen at NH Polling Place Held on Bail

A man accused of slapping a 15-year-old and assaulting two other people outside a Trump campaign tent in Windham on New Hampshire's primary night faced a judge on Friday.

Patrick Bradley, 34, of Windham, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in circuit court to three counts of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

Bradley had just exited the polls inside Windham High School around 6:12 p.m. Tuesday and was walking by a Trump campaign tent occupied by several campaign supporters when the incident occurred, prosecutors said.

As he passed the tent, Bradley slapped a 15-year-old across the face and then assaulted two other adults who attempted to intervene, according to court documents. He was also accused of throwing Trump campaign signs and attempting to knock over the tent.

Donald Trump, Jr., who was visiting polls across the state Tuesday, took to social media after Bradley was arrested to call him a "sick leftist." He also tweeted a photo standing next to the teenage victim.

So it turns out that I actually met the 15 year old victim shortly before he was attacked by a sick leftist.



I asked an aide to find his number & just got off the phone with him & his mother. I thanked them for being such strong supporters. My family has your back Nate! #MAGA https://t.co/1u5vOB9VwW pic.twitter.com/uZtcE9ABVp — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 13, 2020

The chairman of the New Hampshire Republican party called the incident "despicable" and said, in part, "Any effort to intimidate or attack our party volunteers will not deter the thousands of Granite State Republicans who canvass, phone bank, and hold signs for our candidates."

And in response to social media critics who blame Democrats for Bradley's alleged actions, the New Hampshire Democratic party chair wrote, "Bradley is not a democrat, we have condemned him. By trying to twist this violent act into some sort of opportunity to score political points is grotesque."

Windham police said there was an officer at the high school at the time of the incident, but that he was inside and not outside where the incident happened.

Police now plan to have more officers on hand for future elections.

The judge ordered Bradley be held on $5,000 bail. It's unclear when he's due back in court.

