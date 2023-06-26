Man accused of smashing Boston police cruiser's windshield in Roxbury

A man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly throwing things at a Boston police cruiser and then kicking the windshield, causing it to shatter.

Angel DeJesus, 40, of Roxbury, is being charged with malicious destruction of property, but police said they found he had three outstanding warrants, which included charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery.

The Boston Police Department said that just before 4 a.m. Sunday, an officer at a fixed post on Southampton Street in Roxbury saw DeJesus yelling profanities and walking toward her car. He allegedly picked up a rock or piece of brick and threw it at the cruiser, and then allegedly picked up and threw another unknown item.

The officer got out of the car, which is when BPD said DeJesus jumped on the hood and kicked the windshield, causing it to shatter. The officer pepper sprayed the man, who was later given medical attention and arrested.

DeJesus was due for an arraignment in South Boston District Court.