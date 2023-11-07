Man accused of spitting in bus driver's face on Halloween in Salem

A man is wanted by police after he allegedly tried forcing an MBTA bus driver to change route for Halloween activities in Salem, Massachusetts, according to authorities.
The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.
MBTA police said the man complained and then spit in the driver's face before fleeing.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Anyone who recognizes the man should call the MBTA police at 617-222-1050.