Man accused of spitting in bus driver's face on Halloween in Salem

A man is wanted by police after he allegedly tried forcing an MBTA bus driver to change route for Halloween activities in Salem, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

ID Sought: 10/31 5PM an #MBTA bus operator was forced to change route for Halloween festivities in Salem. SP male complained & spit in the face of operator & fled. Recognize this person of interest ? Pls call our CIU at 617-222-1050 w/any info you have. U can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/YtAtM04WvF — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 6, 2023

MBTA police said the man complained and then spit in the driver's face before fleeing.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call the MBTA police at 617-222-1050.