Massachusetts

Man accused of spitting in bus driver's face on Halloween in Salem

MBTA police said the man complained and then spit in the driver's face before fleeing

MBTA Transit Police

A man is wanted by police after he allegedly tried forcing an MBTA bus driver to change route for Halloween activities in Salem, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on Oct. 31.

MBTA police said the man complained and then spit in the driver's face before fleeing.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call the MBTA police at 617-222-1050.

