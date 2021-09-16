Man Accused of Stabbing Marine in Eye in Worcester Faces Judge

A man has been arrested after a Marine was stabbed in the eye over the weekend in a parking lot in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Retired Marine Sgt. Tyler Ferrara, 26, may never regain his sight, but that didn't stop him from coming to court Thursday to support his brother and mother as they faced the man accused of stabbing him.

"My son is blind because of this guy who has a record a mile long," said Tammy Ferrara.

The melee that led to the stabbing was caught on camera as several fights broke out a parking lot on Winter Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

"Officers were able to observe a black knife sheath and the handle of a knife sticking out of the back of the suspect's back right pocket," said Worcester County Assistant District Attorney Daniel Galvin. "Officer indicated that the knife was similar in nature to the two knives located at the scene."

Jason Rennie, 33, of Worcester, was arrested after a short chase and charged with armed assault with intent to murder.

Tyler Ferrara's mother says her son was trying to defend a girl who was being attacked.

"He just said, 'You know, I walk out, there's other people fighting at the time, too, and then I just see him knock her to the ground,'" Tammy Ferrara recalled.

She says that her son admits to fighting – but with his fists only – and that he never even saw the knife.

"He didn't even know what was going on, and the girl's like, 'You're bleeding, you got stabbed,'" she said. "Then a few minutes later, he passed out, he woke up at UMass Memorial."

Tyler Ferrara now has several more medical appointments and at least two surgeries in his long road to recovery.

"He's a great dad," Tammy Ferrera said. "He was deployed three times, but he was able to come home to see his son be born. Always helping people, I've said this a million times, he will continue to help people."

Rennie was held without bail in this case as well as in two open domestic violence cases.