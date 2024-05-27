Man accused of tricking woman into taking medication to end her pregnancy

A Brookline, Massachusetts, man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he tricked a woman he was dating into taking a medication that ended her pregnancy.

Robert Kawada, 43, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a pregnant person and assault and battery on a household or family member, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Kawada and the victim were dating when she became pregnant, according to the DA. Investigators allege that Kawada gave the woman medication intended to end her pregnancy, but told her it was iron pills and vitamins. The victim suffered a miscarriage.

Kawada was arrested on Friday by Watertown police and is scheduled to be arraigned in Waltham District Court on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.