Man accused of trying to enter Leominster Hospital with gun

A man is accused of trying to enter a hospital in Leominster, Massachusetts, with a gun on Monday.

The incident happened at about 2:43 p.m. at Leominster Hospital, according to Leominster police, who said the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Darius Webb, was denied entry at a security checkpoint.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Webb, of Holden, then allegedly made "threatening communications" before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

Almost an hour later, the 27-year-old was arrested in Holden, police said. It's unclear what charges, if any, he faces.