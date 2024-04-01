Massachusetts

Man accused of trying to kidnap teen girls in Swansea due in court

Michael Nutbrown was charged with attempted kidnapping. He's scheduled to be arraigned in Fall River District Court.

By Staff Reports

The man accused of trying to lure in two teenage girls into his car in Swansea, Massachusetts, last week is due in court Monday.

The incident occurred on Thursday on a bike path that runs behind the Target store next to Milford Road, Swansea police said.

Michael Nutbrown, 60, was captured on surveillance video in the Target parking lot minutes earlier, police said.

Officers said he could be seen removing items from the front and back seats of his car and placing them in the trunk — apparently to make room for two 13-year-old girls.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

He then allegedly walked away from the vehicle and stared down the road, in the direction of where the girls were walking, before approaching them and asking if they wanted a ride.

Nutbrown, of Somerset, was charged with attempted kidnapping. He's scheduled to be arraigned in Fall River District Court.

More Swansea news

Swansea Feb 20

Man arrested after attempted robbery outside bank in Swansea, police say

Jan 21

Alleged drunk driver charged in Swansea crash that injured 20-year-old

Massachusetts Dec 25, 2022

Man Arrested on Child Rape, Gun, Drugs Charges in Swansea

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsSwansea
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us