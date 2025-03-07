Man accused of vandalizing Tesla vehicles in Brookline appears in court

A Boston man is out on bond after being charged for vandalizing several Tesla vehicles in Brookline, Massachusetts.

This is part of a growing trend targeting the brand, owned by the billionaire Elon Musk, the advisor to President Donald Trump who's been in charge of the government's Department of Government Efficiency initiative.

Some Tesla owners say they feel like their cars are sitting ducks and targets of vandalism.

Harrison Randall, 39, of Roslindale, was arraigned Thursday after being arrested for allegedly defacing at least four Tesla vehicles.

Randall was caught on video Monday by a Tesla owner who claimed he vandalized his car by placing stickers with Musk's face on it.

"They are misdirecting their anger towards EV owners like me," said Adam Choi.

Choi feels Tesla owners are being scapegoated for political attacks intended for Musk.

"Whatever they're doing, it's not affecting Elon, it's only affecting average Americans like us," he said.

"I'm hoping that people continue to do what is legal," said Boston University journalism professor Joan Donovan.

She does not condone acts of vandalism or violence, but does call for boycotting Musk, saying people are upset at recent sweeping cuts to federal government jobs.

"There are other ways in which other people are participating in the protest, as well, including selling their cars or selling their stock," she said.

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk discussed the reasons an email was sent to government employees asking what they did the previous week and if those who don't respond are at risk for losing their jobs.

Tesla cars have been photographed sporting no emblems, while others have been replaced with insignias of other brand names, according to online reports. One other Tesla had a bumper sticker that read, "I'll never buy Tesla again."

"The Tesla emblem comes right off," said Dan Bourgeois at Perfection Auto Body in Watertown. "Stick something over there, you'll never even know there was an emblem there."

Bourgeois said removing the emblems and replacing them is easy -- using heat, they can be lifted off the vehicle.

Substituting an emblem on a car can cost around $100 or $200 at a given body shop.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Tesla for comment, but has not heard back.

Randall is out on bond and is due back in court in May.