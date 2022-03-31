Local

Man Airlifted After Being Hit by Vehicle in Newburyport

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by an Acura RDX on Route 1 in Newburyport, Massachusetts, police said Wednesday

A man was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Police were called around 7:30 p.m. and responded to Route 1 near Hill Street, where a 25-year-old man had been hit by an Acura RDX.

First responders found the man suffering from serious injuries. He was airlifted to a Boston hospital.

The nature and extent of his injuries were not immediately known.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

