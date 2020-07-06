Man Allegedly Attacked, Spit on Acushnet Police Officers

A drunk man allegedly attacked an Acushnet, Massachusetts police officer and spit on other officers during an incident over the weekend, according to police.

Robert Nobrega, 35 of New Bedford, "appeared intoxicated," according to police, slurring his words as he screamed at the officers and "became belligerent."

According to police, the officers were speaking to a homeowner about reports of illegal fireworks being set off on Nye’s Lane in Acushnet, just before midnight Saturday, when Nobrega, a guest, allegedly charged and spit at them.

Nobrega's family members initially held him back before he allegedly broke free and attacked one police officer, grabbing him by the shirt and wrestling him to the ground, police said. He allegedly punched the officer at least four times in the face, according to police, and tried to grab his gun.

The police officer, whose name was withheld, was able to call for backup in the middle of the struggle. Family members tried to help the officer, who eventually pinned Nobrega to the ground for a couple of minutes until other officers arrived. He also allegedly spit into a cruiser.

Nobrega is being charged with assault and battery on a police officer, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct and assault with a dangerous weapon.

The officer was evaluated by paramedics but declined hospital treatment and finished the shift.

Once he was booked, Nobrega was transported to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office Regional Lockup on Ash Street in New Bedford, pending bail.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday.