Man Allegedly Attacks, Coughs on MBTA Driver After Being Asked to Wear Mask

A Dorchester man is under arrest after allegedly attacking and coughing on a bus driver who asked him to wear a mask.

Transit police said Daniel Rodriguez, 19, boarded an MBTA bus in Quincy early Wednesday morning without wearing a mask. According to police, the bus driver asked him to put one on, and when Rodriguez refused, he was asked to get off the bus.

Rodriguez allegedly responded by coughing in the driver's face and said he had COVID-19.

According to police, Rodriguez then said “I’m not getting off the (expletive) bus” before picking up a chalk block and hitting the driver with it.

Responding officers were able to find Rodriguez despite his alleged attempt to flee. Police say Rodriguez had a warrant out for his arrest out of East Boston District Court for an assault and battery charge related to a separate incident.

Rodriguez is facing an assault charge in this incident. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

NBC10 Boston has not independently confirmed the police account of the event.