Man Allegedly Exposed Himself to Girl Near School in Southboro

Police in Southboro, Massachusetts, are investigating after a student says she had an alarming encounter with a man after school Wednesday.

She says she was followed by a stranger who was in a car near Deerfoot and Flagg roads.

The man eventually asked for directions and then exposed himself, according to police.

The girl was able to get away and tell a parent, who then notified police.

Investigators haven't said how old the girl is or where she goes to school, but there is a middle school just a short distance from where the incident took place.

The suspect is described as having black hair, scruffy facial hair and black, thick-rimmed glasses.

He's believed to have been driving a black, newer-model SUV or crossover.

As investigators look for the man responsible, they're reminding parents to speak with their children about staying safe — making sure they walk or bike with other students, never go near a stranger's car, and if someone makes them feel uncomfortable, they should scream, run away and find an adult they know immediately.

Police say they will be stepping up patrols in the area where the incident took place.

They are also looking for witnesses or anyone who may have more information.