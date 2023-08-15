MANCHESTER

Man already in jail now facing new charge in July stabbing, Manchester police say

Edgardo Molina was being held on an unrelated domestic violence charge, and is now being accused of stabbing another man last month, police in Manchester said Tuesday

By Matt Fortin

Manchester police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A man who was already in jail is now facing another charge for allegedly stabbing a man he got into an argument with last month in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to police there.

Edgardo Molina, 34, of New Boston, is facing a first degree assault charge after being identified as the suspect in the case, but he was already being held in custody on an unrelated domestic violence charge, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Manchester Police Department.

The stabbing happened on July 27 in the area of Union Street and Litchfield Lane; police said they found a man there with a non-life threatening stab wound to his arm, and he told officers that he got into an argument with another man over a parking dispute, and then the fight turned physical.

It was not immediately clear when Molina was arrested for the domestic violence charge, or if he had an attorney who could speak to the allegations against him.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Manchester news

bank robberies Aug 12

Two banks robbed in two days in Manchester, NH, police say

MANCHESTER Aug 4

NH father indicted by grand jury in death of his son, 7, found burned, beaten

This article tagged under:

MANCHESTER
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us