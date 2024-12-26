Man and dog dead after fire in Vermont, police say

A man and a dog are dead after a house fire in Colchester, Vermont early Wednesday morning.

Colchester Police say they responded to a home on Malletts Bay Club Road after reports of a fire with a possible person inside at around 3:45 a.m.

Authorities say they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the two story building when they arrived.

After extinguishing the fire, a body was located in the remains of the structure, according to authorities.

Police say a dog is also believed to have died in the fire.

The person found inside the building is yet to be identified.

The fire is not considered suspicious

The cause of the fire is under investigation.