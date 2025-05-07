Two shot in Connecticut, including 15-year-old

A teen and a man have been shot in New Haven, according to police.

Officers have responded to the 60 block of Chamberlain Street and police said a 15-year-old young man and a 43-year-old man were shot.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said the man was shot in the leg and the teen was shot in the buttocks.

Officials said the injuries do not appear to be life- threatening.

