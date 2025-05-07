new haven

Two shot in Connecticut, including 15-year-old

NBC Connecticut

A teen and a man have been shot in New Haven, according to police.

Officers have responded to the 60 block of Chamberlain Street and police said a 15-year-old young man and a 43-year-old man were shot.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said the man was shot in the leg and the teen was shot in the buttocks.

Officials said the injuries do not appear to be life- threatening.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

new haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us