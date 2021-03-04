Man and Woman Shot in Malden, Police Say

Two people were shot Thursday in Malden, Massachusetts.
State and local police were at the Walgreens on Center Street for several hours after a man and a woman were shot. They responded to a call around 6:45 p.m.
There was a separate incident nearby, at the intersection of Elm Street and Pleasant Street, but police said they were not sure if the two incidents were related.
The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.
No suspect has been taken into custody. Police say the shooting was not random.