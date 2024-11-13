East Boston

Man armed with machete accused in 2 East Boston robberies

Police said the suspect hit the East Boston Corner Market on Benningston Street, and the the East Coast Variety store on London Street minutes later

By Thea DiGiammerino

Boston police released a photo of a suspect wanted in an armed robbery in East Boston on Nov. 2, 2024.
Boston Police Department

A man wielding a machete and a gun is accused in two armed robberies at East Boston convenience stores earlier this month.

Police said both occurred on Saturday, Nov. 2, the first around 9:48 p.m. at the East Boston Corner Market on Benningston Street, and the second minutes later at the East Coast Variety store on London Street.

The suspect was reportedly armed with the two weapons and spoke both English and Spanish. He was wearing a jacket inside out with the Honda logo on it.

Anyone who sees the suspect is warned not to approach him and to call 911. Tips can be made anonymously to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

