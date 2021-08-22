Man Arrested After 2 People Found Dead at Hotel in Bedford, NH

Authorities have made an arrest after two people were killed Saturday night at a hotel in Bedford, New Hampshire.

Theodore Luckey, 42, of New Jersey, was arrested on second-degree murder charges in connection to the deaths of two men at the Country Inn and Suites in Bedford, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office announced Sunday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Luckey was also charged with three counts of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

The Bedford Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls just after 7:00 p.m. to 250 South River Road where they found one man dead in the hotel lobby and another man dead in a hotel room.

The attorney general said Saturday night they were investigating "two suspicious deaths" at the hotel but provided no other details.

There was no immediate word on how the men died and their names were not released. Autopsies are expected to be completed and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

The incident appears to be contained, the attorney general said, and there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the public. Everyone involved has been identified.

It was not immediately clear when Luckey will make his first court appearance or if he has obtained an attorney.

No further information was immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.