Man Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into Boston's famed Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.
Robert Viens, a 48-year-old Randolph man, was arrested Tuesday morning in Braintree, according to the Boston Police Department.
Viens was wanted on a warrant from Roxbury District Court on charges including breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony; wanton destruction of property over $1,200; and possession, transportation or use of a hoax device or substance. Police said the warrant was related to an incident at the art museum on Saturday, but did not give any further details.
According to police, Viens was also wanted on a warrant out of Boston District Court in a previous incident at Boston's Arden Gallery on Monday, Jan. 11. In that case, Viens faces two counts each of receiving stolen property over $1,200 and vandalizing property.
Viens was arraigned at Roxbury District Court Tuesday.