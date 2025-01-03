Man arrested after AR-15 and drugs are found at Revere emergency shelter

Authorities arrested a man in Revere, Massachusetts, after a semi-automatic rifle and drugs were found in a search of a hotel that serves as a state-run emergency shelter.

Leonardo Sanchez was arrested after a search warrant was served at the Quality Inn on Morris Street last week. An AR-15 rifle, ammunition and about 5 kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl were seized, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Sanchez appeared in court Thursday to face gun and drug charges. A judge ordered him held without bail for at least 120 days after he was determined to be dangerous.

"There is zero tolerance for criminal activity in EA shelters," a spokesperson for the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities said in a statement. "We took immediate action to terminate this individual from the EA system, and we confirmed with federal immigration officials that they have lodged a detainer. We're grateful to the Revere Police Department and Suffolk County District Attorney's Office for their swift response."