Man Arrested After Attacking Elderly Woman at Newburyport Home: DA

The 70-year-old victim is listed in critical, but stable condition at Portsmouth Regional Hospital

By Melissa Buja

A Massachusetts man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a 70-year-old woman Tuesday morning at a home in Newburyport, Massachusetts, according to the Essex District Attorney's office.

Police responded to 18 Strong St. at 11:48 a.m. after receiving a request for a well-being check.

When officers arrived, a 70-year old woman was found suffering from serious injuries.

The woman, who has not been publically identified, was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where she is listed in critical, but stable condition, according to the district attorney.

Police arrested Thomas Bradbury and charged him with domestic assault and battery on a person 60 or older. The relationship between him and the woman was not provided by authorities.

Bradbury was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital for an evaluation, authorities said.

His arraignment has yet to be determined.

