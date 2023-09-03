Mansfield

Man arrested after attempted robbery at Mansfield gas station

Police responded to a 911 call reporting a robbery of a Mobil station on Chauncy Street at around 3:41 a.m.

A man was arrested after an attempted robbery at a gas station in Mansfield, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning, police said.

The clerk on duty reported that a man assaulted him and demanded money before escaping toward Central Street, police said. Reon Collins, 43, of Easton, was arrested after a brief pursuit.

Collins was charged with unarmed robbery​, assault and battery​, disorderly conduct​, strangulation or suffocation​ and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police. He was expected to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on Tuesday.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

