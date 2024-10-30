New Hampshire

Man arrested after being found naked on the hood of a car in downtown Manchester, NH

Joseph Ward, 60, was also wanted on a bench warrant out of Hooksett

By Marc Fortier

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A New Hampshire man is facing an indecent exposure charge after he was found naked on the hood of a car in downtown Manchester on Monday.

Manchester police said they received a call about a naked man on the hood of a car in the area of Elm and Myrtle streets around 5 p.m. Monday.

Arriving officers found the man, identified as 60-year-old Joseph Ward, of Manchester. They asked him what he was doing but he didn't respond. Since there were children in the area, officers wrapped a towel around Ward and took him into custody.

He was charged with indecent exposure and was also found to have an electronic bench warrant for his arrest out of Hooksett. He was uncooperative during booking and was transported to the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

