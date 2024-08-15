Man arrested after biting and head-butting officers, MBTA Transit Police say

MBTA Transit Police say a man violently attacked a group of officers Wednesday at the Park Street stop in Boston.

The 25-year-old man, whose name was not released, was arrested after biting, head-butting and punching the officers, police said.

One officer was hospitalized with a serious bite wound, according to police.

Police say the man wanted to sleep on the floor of a train.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to transit police for more information.