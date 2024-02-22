Boston

Man arrested after breaking into 3 Boston stores, police say

By Anthony Vega

A business on 103 Charles St. was broken into on Wednesday, Feb 22. 2024, Boston police say.
A man was arrested after he broke into three businesses on Beacon Hill Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The break-ins occurred at 15 Charles St., 53 Charles St. and 103 Charles St., Boston police said.

While at 15 Charles St., police said they found and arrested 57-year-old James Schaff.

Schaff, of Cambridge, will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Thursday, police said. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could speak to his charges.

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsBoston Police Department
