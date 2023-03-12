Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Man Arrested After Car Chase in New Hampshire

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man was arrested after a car chase in Hill, New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the man was being stopped for speeding in a 50 mph zone when did a ‘burnout’ across the roadway and then accelerated away.

The officer chased the Chevrolet K10 pick-up truck until the vehicle drove into a snowbank on Old Town Road in Hill, NH, according to police.

Authorities say the man, identified as 36-year-old John Carter, ran from the scene but was arrested after a brief foot pursuit.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police say Carter is facing the following charges:

  • Operating after Certification as Habitual Offender
  • Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon
  • Possession of a Controlled Drug
  • Deal/Possession of Prescription Drugs
  • Resisting Arrest/Detention
  • Reckless Operation
  • Disobeying a Police Officer
  • Unregistered Vehicle

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us