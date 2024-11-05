Rhode Island

Man arrested after causing disturbance at Rhode Island polling site

Timothy Masse, 33, of Coventry, was reportedly yelling obscenities and vulgar remarks and interfering with election officials

By Marc Fortier

A man was arrested after yelling obscenities, making vulgar remarks and interfering with operations at a Rhode Island polling place during Tuesday's election.

Coventry police said they responded to Maple Root Baptist Church, a registered polling location in Coventry, around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a man causing a disturbance involving voters and political supporters.

Responding officers spoke with election officials and witnesses, as well as the man who had caused the disturbance, about what had occurred. Their investigation determined that the man had been confrontational with voters, political supporters and election staff, yelling obscenities and vulgar remarks and interfering with polling operations.

The man allegedly continued this behavior even after police had arrived at the scene.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Timothy Masse, of Coventry, was arrested for disorderly conduct, police said. He was taken to the Coventry Police Department, where he was processed and awaits arraignment before a bail commissioner.

