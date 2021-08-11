Man Arrested After Franklin Jewelry Store Hit for Over $10K of Goods

A man was arrested Tuesday more than 10 days after police allege he broke into and robbed a jewelry store in Franklin, Massachusetts, making off with what authorities said was thousands of dollars worth of goods.

Patrick Maranda, 32, of North Attleboro, was arrested around 3 p.m. Tuesday and charged with breaking and entering nighttime for felony, larceny from a building and vandalizing property. He was arraigned Wednesday in Wrentham District Court on those charges, police said.

According to Franklin police, Maranda broke into Vallee Jewelers late on July 31. Officers responded just before 10:15 p.m. to the Main Street store and found the front door smashed, apparently with a hammer. No one was inside when police arrived on scene, but officers found several display cases had been majorly damaged and there was jewelry on the floor.

Police estimate the suspect -- later identified as Maranda -- was in and out in just two to three minutes, causing the store over $10,000 in losses.

Following the robbery, a police dog was brought to the scene in an attempt to track down the suspect. The police K9 went down several streets and appeared to end its track where the suspect allegedly entered a vehicle and left the area.

Franklin police had released video from outside the jewelry store that showed the suspect crossing the street and then using the claw end of a hammer at the front door. They were hoping someone would recognize the suspect in the video based on the distinctive clothing he was wearing.

Police said Wednesday that a lot of attention was given to the suspect's clothing, prompting the company -- who self-identified as Reilly Tree and Landscape of Plainville -- to come forward early in the investigation. The company worked with investigators to identify the suspect, and it was their cooperation that assisted the investigation "tremendously."

Franklin police also thanked Massachusetts State Police for their help bringing the case forward. Further questions have been referred to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, which is now handling the case.