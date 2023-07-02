Local

Framingham

5-year-old riding bike injured in Framingham hit-and-run; driver later arrested

The child was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Framingham police say.

By Irvin Rodriguez

A 5-year-old was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Framingham, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

Framingham Police say the boy was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a car near the intersection of Second St/Beaver Park Rd around 7:20 p.m.

The child was taken to Boston Children’s with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

A 38-year-old man who was driving did not stay on scene but was later found by authorities and arrested, according to police.

Other information, including the man's name and what charges he may be facing, were not immediately available.

