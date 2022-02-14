Man Arrested After Kids Found Surrounded by 100+ Needles, Drug Paraphernalia

A New Hampshire man is facing numerous charges after police found him with two young children in a room filled with over 100 needles, many of them uncapped.

Raymond Punturieri, 33, is charged with two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, one count of simple assault, one count of criminal threatening and one count of resisting arrest. He also had an outstanding warrant from another agency, Manchester police said.

He is currently being held without bail.

Police said they received a call shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday for a report of a child needing medical attention at a West Street address.

When they arrived, no one answered the door, but officers could hear a child inside. Due to concern for the child's well-being, police breached the door and found a man sitting on a bed with two young children.

The man, later identified as Punturieri, had made the call, police said, but was incoherent and unable to give the responding officers any information.

In the bedroom where the children were found, police said they located more than 100 needles, many of them uncapped. The needles were scattered on the nightstand and floor, and a few were even on the bed where the children were laying. Police also located other drug paraphernalia in the room.

The children were removed from the apartment and taken to a local hospital.

Police did not disclose Punturieri's relationship to the two children. They did say that it was also reported that there had been a domestic incident involving a woman earlier in the night.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can also be left on the Manchester Police Crime Line at 603-624-4040.