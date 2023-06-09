Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Man arrested after pointing a firearm during road rage incident in New Hampshire

By Irvin Rodriguez

Adamari_y_Alaia_se_disfrazan_y_te_ensenan_a_decorar_para_Halloween.jpg
FILE

A man was arrested after a road rage incident in Bedford, New Hampshire on Friday morning.

According to authorities, the incident took place on the Everett turnpike in Nashua at around 10 a.m.

Both cars entered the turnpike on exit 5 where one of the drivers pointed a firearm at the other, police say.

Police say 47-year-old John Reed, of Greenville was arrested after an investigation.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Reed is facing charges of reckless conduct and criminal threatening.

He is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough District Court later this month.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us