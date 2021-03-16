Local

Man Arrested After Report of Racially Motivated Attack in Portland

Troy Sprague of Portland, Maine, has been charged with criminal mischief after a report of a racially motivated attack

By Staff and wire reports

police car
Getty Images

Police in Maine's largest city say they have made an arrest after investigating a report of a racially motivated attack.

Authorities in Portland said Tuesday they were searching for a man who allegedly harassed a woman and damaged her vehicle because she is of Asian descent.

They said the attack happened on Monday afternoon. Police said the attacker told the victim to "go back to where she came from" before he kicked her driver side mirror, which he broke.

Later Tuesday, police said they arrested 47-year-old Troy Sprague of Portland and charged him with criminal mischief.

