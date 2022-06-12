Local

Nashua

Man Arrested After Shooting at Restaurant in Nashua

Police responded to Casa Vieja Mexican Grill located at 96 Main Street after a report of a person shot.

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

Authorities arrested a man after a shooting at a Nashua, New Hampshire restaurant around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers encountered a chaotic scene upon arrival and found an adult male with a single gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Andrew Lennartson, age 25, of Nashua, was arrested on charges of First Degree Assault.

Lennartson was additionally charged with Attempted First Degree Assault, 2 Counts, Special Felony, Reckless Conduct , Felonious Use of Firearms, both Class B Felonies.

He will be arraigned at at the Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday

