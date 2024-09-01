Man arrested after stabbing in Dorchester

Authorities arrested a man in connection to a stabbing in Dorchester on Saturday morning.

Boston Police say they arrested 30-year-old Kelvin Ortiz, of Roxbury, on charges of assault and battery.

Authorities say they responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Columbia Road and Stoughton Street.

According to police, when they arrived the found a man suffering from a stab wound who pointed out a fleeing suspect nearby before being transported by EMS.

Ortiz was apprehended after a chase that culminated on Wendover Street., police say

He is now being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering in the daytime for felony, and trespassing, according to authorities.

Ortiz is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.