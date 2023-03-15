Man Arrested After Striking Person With Gun During Fight at Fairhaven Walmart

A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly struck a person with a gun during a fight at a local Walmart store on Tuesday night.

Brandin Gonsalves, 22, of New Bedford, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of ammunition without a license, carrying a firearm without a license and assault with intent to kill, police said. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday in New Bedford District Court.

Fairhaven police said they responded to the Walmart on Fairhaven Commons Way shortly after 11 p.m. for a report of a fight. When they got there, they learned that one of the people involved, later identified as Gonsalves, had allegedly pulled out a gun and struck another person with it.

The altercation reportedly took place in the lobby of the store, where police located three unspent 9mm rounds of ammunition. They said they also found a 9mm magazine loaded with additional rounds near the scene.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Gonsalves does not possess a license to carry in Massachusetts, police said.

The person who was allegedly struck by Gonsalves was taken to an area hospital, where they were treated and released.

Police said they have been unable to confirm that any rounds were fired, and the incident remains under investigation. State police and Bristol County Sheriff's Department K-9 units assisted Fairhaven police at the scene.