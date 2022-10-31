Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Man Arrested After String of ‘Peeping Tom' Incidents in Brighton

Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez , 33, of Brighton, was arrested Saturday night and will be arraigned Monday, Boston police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man was arrested late Saturday night following a string of "peeping Tom" incidents and ongoing suspicious activity in Brighton, Massachusetts, police said.

Boston police were called to Strathmore and Lothian roads around 10:20 p.m. for another report of a suspicious person in the area and found a man matching the given description. He was later identified as Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez, who is also known as Pascual Oqueli according to police.

According to police, officers discovered that the 33-year-old Brighton man was wanted on an outstanding default warrant out of Brighton District Court on a charge of breaking and entering, stemming from a prior incident that occurred in the area of Egremont Road.

Investigators also learned that Pascual-Hernadez was connected to several incidents that occurred in the Braemore Road area, for which he'll be charged with criminal harassment, disorderly conduct/Peeping Tom, and trespassing, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Detectives had asked the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection to ongoing suspicious activity in Brighton, after a male suspect was observed peering through windows of residences late at night in the areas of Radnor Road, Foster Street, Kirkwood Road, Greycliff Road, and Braemore Road, where many Boston College students live off campus.

A college student in the Brighton neighborhood told NBC10 Boston last week that she doesn't feel safe in her own apartment after she found a man staring at her in the middle of the night, calling it "really invasive and freaky."

Police said all incidents that have occurred in the area remain under investigation.

Pascual-Hernadez is scheduled to be arraigned Monday. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

Brighton stories

BOSTON Oct 29

‘Invasive and Freaky': Brighton Student Describes Man Peering Into Her Window

Boston College Oct 23

Boston College Students on Alert After Masked Man Seen on Security Camera

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsBrightonpeeping tom
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us