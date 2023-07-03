Local

Mass. and Cass

Man arrested after struggle with police at Mass. and Cass

The chase took place in the Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue area at around 7:50 a.m.

A man was arrested after a foot chase in Boston on Monday morning.

Police said that the man, identified as 27-year-old Joseph W. Russell, ran from them and then tried to instigate an attack on the officers.

An state police lieutenant was transported to Boston Medical Center after suffering a minor injury.

Russell is being charged with assault and battery on an officer.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

