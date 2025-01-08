New Hampshire

NH man arrested after making threats towards Planned Parenthood, Exeter police say

Christopher Daly, 50, of Rochester, New Hampshire, is being charged with criminal threatening and two counts of harassment, Exeter police say.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker



A 50-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly made threats toward employees at the Planned Parenthood in Exeter, New Hampshire, last week.

Christopher Daly, of Rochester, NH, was taken into custody following a week-long investigation, Exeter police say. He's being charged with criminal threatening and two counts of harassment.

Officers were first called to the Exeter office of Planned Parenthood on Dec. 31 for a report of threats left on a voicemail, police said.

That message included a person making insulting remarks to the employees and then stating that he would use a handgun and a rifle to blow up the cars of the employees, according to police, who said the caller was later identified as Daly through their investigation.

Daly was taken into custody and then released on personal recognizance bail. He's expected to appear at the 10th Circuit Court in Brentwood on March 6. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

