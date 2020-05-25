BOSTON

Man Arrested After Throwing Burning American Flag on Boston Police Vehicle

While speaking with officers, the suspect spit on one of their shoes, after which he was placed in custody.

By Jake Levin

A man was arrested after he allegedly set fire to an American flag and threw it on an unoccupied Boston police vehicle Sunday.

Daniel Lucey, 40, was arrested near Boston Common around 7:10 p.m. after he allegedly threw the burning flag on top of the prisoner transport wagon as a form of protest.

Officers said they noticed that Lucey had several other flags in his possession, similar to ones that are planted in front of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument over Memorial Day Weekend in remembrance of Massachusetts service members who have lost their lives in combat.

Several citizens in the area told police they had noticed Lucey lighting fire to the flag.

While speaking with police, the suspect spit on one of the officers' shoes, after which he was placed in custody.

Lucey is scheduled to appear in Boston District Court on charges of disorderly conduct, assault and battery on a police officer, malicious destruction of property and malicious destruction of historical monuments. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

