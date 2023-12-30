Massachusetts

Man arrested after trying to break into ATM at Boston MBTA station with a shovel

Transit police said the incident occurred at Ashmont Station

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Transit Police

A man has been arrested after he allegedly tried to use a shovel to break into an ATM at an MBTA station in Boston early Saturday morning.

Transit police credited outstanding police work for the arrest, saying that the suspect fled in a vehicle after the incident at Ashmont Station in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

According to police, an "eagle-eyed" transit police officer spotted the vehicle on Dorchester Avenue, and the suspect was taken into custody. The Dorchester man's name has not been released, but police say there were warrants out for his arrest.

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBoston
