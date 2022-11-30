Man Arrested After Walking Into Green Line Tunnel ‘to Relieve Himself,' Police Say

A New York man interrupted MBTA Green Line service in Boston Tuesday night after walking into the tunnel, police said.
When he was arrested, the 21-year-old told officers "he needed to relieve himself," the MBTA Transit Police said Wednesday.
The incident took place about 9:45 p.m. at Symphony Station, on the Green Line's E branch, police said. The man, who wasn't identified, was wanted on several warrants, including assault and battery on a police officer.
