Man arrested after wrong-way crash in Manchester

A man was arrested after a head-on crash in Manchester, New Hampshire early Saturday morning.

Manchester Police say they dispatched officers after reports of a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 293 near mile marker/

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Authorities say, a head-on crash occurred 2 minutes later just over a mile south at mile marker 1.2 on I-293 northbound.

Police say 21-year-old James Defeo of Bedford was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless conduct involving a deadly weapon and vehicular assault. He was not hurt in the accident.

34-year-old Kyle Sariceno, of Manchester suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Defeo is expected to be arraigned in Manchester District Court on Monday, June 24.