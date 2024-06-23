New Hampshire

Man arrested after wrong-way crash in Manchester

Authorities say, a head-on crash occurred 2 minutes later just over a mile south at mile marker 1.2 on I-293 northbound.

By Marc Fortier

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A man was arrested after a head-on crash in Manchester, New Hampshire early Saturday morning.

Manchester Police say they dispatched officers after reports of a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 293 near mile marker/

Police say 21-year-old James Defeo of Bedford was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless conduct involving a deadly weapon and vehicular assault. He was not hurt in the accident.

34-year-old Kyle Sariceno, of Manchester suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Defeo is expected to be arraigned in Manchester District Court on Monday, June 24.

