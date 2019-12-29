Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
North Adams

Heroin Trafficking Arrest Made After Man Drove Wrong Way Down Road

A Massachusetts State Trooper pulled the driver over in North Adams

By Alec Greaney

By Alec Greaney

heroin and cocaine
Massachusetts State Police

A driver pulled over for going the wrong direction on a road in North Adams Friday night was found to have a substantial amount of heroin and cocaine inside his car, according to authorities.

The driver was arrested by state police and charged with alleged heroin trafficking.

Around 8:20 p.m., Massachusetts State Police Trooper Anthony Martone saw a 2005 Honda Pilot driving the wrong way down Main Street. After pulling the car over, Martone found the driver, 31-year-old Orlando Perez-Martinez of Holyoke, had a suspended license.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New England Patriots 4 hours ago

Dolphins Stun Patriots at Gillette

Brockton Fire 2 hours ago

Garage Severely Damaged by 2-Alarm Fire in Brockton

Troopers discovered the 25 grams of heroin and nine grams of cocaine inside the vehicle.

Perez-Martinez was held on $5,000 bail. He will be arraigned in North Adams District Court.

This article tagged under:

North AdamsMassachusetts State PoliceHeroin TraffickingOrlando Perez-Martinez
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us