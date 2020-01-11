Local
Chelmsford High School

Man Arrested for Allegedly Filming Boy in High School Locker Room

A large wrestling event with 21 school districts was taking place at Chelmsford High School at the time

By Alec Greaney

David Menard of Waltham
Chelmsford Police Department

A man has been arrested for allegedly capturing video of a boy in the locker room at Chelmsford High School, authorities said.

The boy was changing during an ongoing wrestling event on Saturday when he observed a man about 15 feet away in the locker room holding a cell phone. The man appeared to be video recording him, leading the boy to alert several coaches, Chelmsford Chief of Police James Spinney said in a press conference Saturday night.

A group of coaches then detained the suspect, Waltham resident David Menard, 54, and brought him outside the school building. Police arrived at the school a couple minutes later, around 4:15 p.m.

Police said that Menard had willingly handed his phone to the coaches who confronted him. Officers later found multiple cameras and laptops inside his car, and are still working to see if there may be further evidence on the devices.

The high school was hosting the Chelmsford Invitational Tournament Saturday with 21 school districts competing, according to Spinney.

Menard did not seem to be connected to the wrestling event beyond spectating, police said.

Spinney did say that the man seems to have been captured on surveillance camera in the hallway entrance to the locker room.

He has been charged on allegations of possessing child pornography and videotaping a nude person, and may face more as the investigation progresses, according to Chelmsford police.

Menard will be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Monday.

