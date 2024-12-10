New Hampshire

Man arrested at Burger King after stabbing person with sword

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in Manchester, New Hampshire

By Marc Fortier

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A New Hampshire man is facing an assault charge after he allegedly stabbed another person with a sword on Monday afternoon.

Manchester police said they responded to a report of a stabbing on Hill Street around 2:50 p.m. Monday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

When they arrived, they spoke with the victim at the Hill Street address, who told them that 21-year-old Gavin Brown, of Manchester, had lunged at him with a 2-foot sword, cutting his hand. Brown then left the residence.

Police said Brown was later located at the Burger King on Second Street, and arrested on a charge of first agree assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed on preventative detention pending his arraignment. Police did not say when he was scheduled to appear in court.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

Man charged with DUI after crashing vehicle through DraftKings sportsbook

New Hampshire 5 hours ago

Mass. officials express concerns about casino just over NH border

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us