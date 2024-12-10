Man arrested at Burger King after stabbing person with sword

A New Hampshire man is facing an assault charge after he allegedly stabbed another person with a sword on Monday afternoon.
Manchester police said they responded to a report of a stabbing on Hill Street around 2:50 p.m. Monday.
When they arrived, they spoke with the victim at the Hill Street address, who told them that 21-year-old Gavin Brown, of Manchester, had lunged at him with a 2-foot sword, cutting his hand. Brown then left the residence.
Police said Brown was later located at the Burger King on Second Street, and arrested on a charge of first agree assault with a deadly weapon. He was placed on preventative detention pending his arraignment. Police did not say when he was scheduled to appear in court.
