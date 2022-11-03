Man Arrested Following Disturbance Outside NH Senate Debate

A Rhode Island man was arrested Wednesday outside a New Hampshire Senate debate after he allegedly approached one of the candidates after previously having been asked to leave.

Joseph Hart, 37, of Greenville, Rhode Island, is charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 1 in Goffstown District Court.

Goffstown police said Hart was outside the debate at St. Anselm College along with dozens of other supporters for both candidates, and at one point the college instructed him that he was no longer welcome on their property.

A short time later, police said Hart approached Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc, who was greeting his supporters ahead of the debate. Police converged on the area and separated the parties, and Hart was arrested.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Kevin Laroche at 603-497-4858.