Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Man Arrested Following Disturbance Outside NH Senate Debate

Joseph Hart, 37, of Greenville, Rhode Island, is charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident

By Marc Fortier

A Rhode Island man was arrested Wednesday outside a New Hampshire Senate debate after he allegedly approached one of the candidates after previously having been asked to leave.

Joseph Hart, 37, of Greenville, Rhode Island, is charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 1 in Goffstown District Court.

Goffstown police said Hart was outside the debate at St. Anselm College along with dozens of other supporters for both candidates, and at one point the college instructed him that he was no longer welcome on their property.

A short time later, police said Hart approached Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc, who was greeting his supporters ahead of the debate. Police converged on the area and separated the parties, and Hart was arrested.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Kevin Laroche at 603-497-4858.

More New Hampshire stories

Don Bolduc Nov 1

NH School Refutes Senate Candidate's Reported Claim of Kids' ‘Litter Boxes'

New Hampshire Oct 31

NH Senate Race Between Hassan and Bolduc One of Closest in Country

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us