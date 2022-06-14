Man Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Woman at Alewife MBTA Station

A man who allegedly assaulted a woman at the MBTA's Alewife Station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday morning was arrested that night, police said.

Transit Police detectives identified the man Tuesday morning as Alexandr Ivanenko, 53, whose residence was listed as a homeless shelter.

Police found Ivanenko in the 700 block of Hancock Street in Quincy around 9:20 p.m. Monday and took him into custody. He is charged with aggravated assault for the attack at Alewife Station.

Authorities are investigating a reported beating of a woman near the Alewife MBTA station in Cambridge.

Cambridge police said they responded to a report of a 67-year-old woman who was assaulted by a man in the area of the Alewife Station on the Red Line shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday. The woman sustained head injuries but is expected to survive.

Riders of the MBTA were left unsettled by the attack.

"I'll definitely reconsider coming here, it's just like — it's frightening," said Naomi Carr, who witnessed the assault. "He took his hand and grabbed her by the neck and shoved her to the ground. She hit her head, seemed pretty hard, she seemed really confused, she was having trouble getting up."