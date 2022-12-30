Man Arrested for Allegedly Having Loaded Gun at Logan Airport

A Hyde Park man was arrested Wednesday night after TSA discovered a loaded gun in a carry-on bag at Logan Airport in Boston, according to a news release from the agency.

TSA officers discovered the gun in a man's carry-on during a security screening in Terminal A, and an officer asked the man if the bag was his, according to the news release. The man then denied owning the bag, and headed to his gate, authorities said.

Massachusetts State Police later responded and arrested the 36-year-old at his gate.

TSA officers have found 31 guns at Logan Airport security checkpoints this year, which is 11 more than the prior record set back in 2018, according to the agency.

Boston Logan International 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 Number of Firearm Detections 31 18 11 18 20 Source: TSA

Passengers may travel with guns if they are in checked baggage, they are unloaded, packed separately from ammo in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter.