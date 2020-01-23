Man Arrested for Putting Up White Supremacist Stickers in Brookline, Police Say

A man was arrested for placing a white supremacist group's stickers on public property in the city of Brookline, Massachusetts, this week, police there said.

Twenty-two-year-old Noah William Bogosh, of Norwood, was smoking marijuana when he was arrested on two vandalism charges Tuesday in a Brookline park, according to Brookline police.

They said Bogosh is responsible for placing at least two stickers that promote Patriot Front, an American white supremacy group, on town property, a sign and a trash can.

Bogosh was arrested after an officer arrived at Davis Avenue at Waverly Street for a report of suspicious activity. The caller told authorities he was walking down Davis Avenue towards Brookline Village when he saw someone in a dark jacket and a hood and carrying a piece of luggage place what he thought was a sticker on the back of a "No Parking" sign in front of 31 Davis Avenue, according to police.

Bogosh, who matched that person's description, was later stopped by officers inside Emerson Park, where he was seen smoking marijuana, police said. Bogosh confirmed he had come from NETA, a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookline.

When a sergeant told Bogosh he matched the description of someone who had defaced public property, police said, Bogosh pointed to a nearby trash container inside the park and said, "I just put stickers on."

Bogosh was identified by the person who called police as the man he saw place a sticker on the town sign, according to police.

Brookline's Parks Department removed the stickers after police officers photographed them.

Bogosh had several other stickers with him at the time of his arrest, according to police.

He was also cited for public consumption of marijuana, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.