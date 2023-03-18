Local

Nashua

Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Plow Truck Driver with a Gun in Nashua

By Irvin Rodriguez

A man was arrested for allegedly threatening a plow truck driver with a gun during an altercation on Tuesday in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Wesley Quiroz was arrested after he and a plow truck driver were engaged in an argument where he brandished a firearm, according to police.

Quiroz was charged with criminal threatening with a firearm and arrested on Thursday by Nashua Police.

If anyone has any more information on the incident, they are urged to call 603-589-1665.

